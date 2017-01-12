Gulfport casino closer to reality in ...

Gulfport casino closer to reality in spot where others have failed

Virginia attorney Robert Lubin announced plans a year ago to build a $140 million casino resort at the harbor. The project will go to the Gulfport Planning Commission on Jan. 26 for approval to use five lots for a casino.

