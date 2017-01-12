Gulfport casino closer to reality in spot where others have failed
Virginia attorney Robert Lubin announced plans a year ago to build a $140 million casino resort at the harbor. The project will go to the Gulfport Planning Commission on Jan. 26 for approval to use five lots for a casino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Jan 8
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Review: Moran's Art Studio
|Jan 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC