Federal agent from Waveland accused of smuggling Ritalin from Mexico
A Customs and Border Protection agent and his wife face federal charges in the smuggling of Ritalin from Mexico to South Alabama. Frank Peter Salamone and Heather Turner Erwin, also known as Heather Salamone, of Waveland have been indicted on multiple federal charges in Mobile.
