Coroner says the dead deserve to go home, too
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove and administrative assistant Joy Yates work from a small office in Gulfport, where they often find themselves calling dozens of people to locate families of the deceased. D'Iberville police and firefighters worked the evening of Jan. 22 to retrieve a decomposing body from a metal shed behind a vacant house on Lemoyne Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Sun
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC