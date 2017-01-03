Cold weather shelters opening Friday ...

Cold weather shelters opening Friday night

14 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The coast is bracing for another round of frigid temperatures expected to reach the area Friday and last through the weekend. The Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter in Gulfport will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to staff the shelter during this time.

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Harrison County was issued at January 06 at 3:51AM CST

