Cold weather shelters opening Friday night
The coast is bracing for another round of frigid temperatures expected to reach the area Friday and last through the weekend. The Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter in Gulfport will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to staff the shelter during this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|16 hr
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Wed
|Guest
|1
|Review: Moran's Art Studio
|Jan 3
|John
|1
|job
|Jan 2
|job hunter
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Dec 31
|Payne
|29
|Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Black animal buster
|10
|Biloxi black beach (May '15)
|Dec 28
|WHITE SPRING BREAK
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC