Biloxi woman had planned to go to D.C., just not for this
For one Coast woman who is among several going to Washington, the Women's March on Washington isn't the event she'd hoped to be attending. "I wanted to take my 10-year-old son up to see the first woman president," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Jan 8
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC