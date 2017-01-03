Anxiety rises among Gulfport flood vi...

Anxiety rises among Gulfport flood victims

WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Although there have been no reports of any homes or businesses being flooded in recent heavy rain , the threat affects those who were impacted by floods in April. Fortunately, the water is going in the right direction as of now - away from Faust Drive.The creek that carries it was cleared out in August 2016, in hopes it wouldn't flood the neighborhood again.

