5 indicted in case of woman killed, burned, and left in Biloxi River
Remains of homicide victim Tena Marie Broadus, a petite, 29-year-old woman, were found in the Biloxi River on Oct. 7, 2015. Joshua Anthony Peterman is taken to the Harrison County jail Oct. 30, 2015, after Gulfport police arrested him on a murder charge in the slaying of Tena Marie Broadus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|8 hr
|spencerswitzer
|14
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Review: Moran's Art Studio
|Jan 3
|John
|1
|job
|Jan 2
|job hunter
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Dec 31
|Payne
|29
|Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Black animal buster
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC