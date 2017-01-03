5 indicted in case of woman killed, burned, and left in Biloxi River

Remains of homicide victim Tena Marie Broadus, a petite, 29-year-old woman, were found in the Biloxi River on Oct. 7, 2015. Joshua Anthony Peterman is taken to the Harrison County jail Oct. 30, 2015, after Gulfport police arrested him on a murder charge in the slaying of Tena Marie Broadus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.