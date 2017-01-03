2 suspects on the run following attempted robbery
For the third time in as many weeks, another Dollar General store on the Coast has become a victim of crime. According Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, two male suspects armed with a gun attempted to rob the Dollar General store at 11007 County Farm Road in Gulfport on Jan. 7. "I live across the street so I heard the alarms," said one resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|7 hr
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Sun
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Sun
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Sun
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Review: Moran's Art Studio
|Jan 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC