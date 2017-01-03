2 suspects on the run following attem...

2 suspects on the run following attempted robbery

21 hrs ago

For the third time in as many weeks, another Dollar General store on the Coast has become a victim of crime. According Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, two male suspects armed with a gun attempted to rob the Dollar General store at 11007 County Farm Road in Gulfport on Jan. 7. "I live across the street so I heard the alarms," said one resident.

