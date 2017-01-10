100-year-old log house to make big mo...

100-year-old log house to make big move in Gautier

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Gautier is set to move the Wilson House, previously a bed and breakfast off Mississippi 57 at Interstate 10, to Shepard State Park in south Gautier. Earth movers are preparing the site at Shepard State Park in south Gautier for the Wilson House, to be moved soon from its location at Mississippi 57 and Interstate 10. A half-dozen dump trucks and earth-moving equipment has spurred Sun Herald readers to ask what's being built at the entrance to Shepard State Park on Graveline Road in south Gautier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) Jan 8 Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,874 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC