Zurich wins arbitration bid in Adidas coverage dispute
Zurich Insurance Co., as the insurer for Adidas, can proceed with arbitration in a coverage dispute with a Panama transportation company that was a named insured in a policy issued by a now-insolvent insurer, says a federal court. Herzogenaurach, Germany-based Adidas Group had consigned 574 boxes of clothing to Panama City-based Crowley Latin America Services for transport to Indiana via the port of Gulfport, Mississippi, in October 2011, according to Tuesday's ruling by the U.S. District Court in New York in Zurich Insurance Co.
