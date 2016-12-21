Wilkes Bridge remains locked in open ...

Wilkes Bridge remains locked in open position overnight

13 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Since Wednesday afternoon, drivers trying to get across the Wilkes Bridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road in Gulfport have been diverted, as the bridge remains stuck in the open position. Authorities say the bridge got stuck after opening up to allow a large ship to pass through.

