Wilkes Bridge remains locked in open position overnight
Since Wednesday afternoon, drivers trying to get across the Wilkes Bridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road in Gulfport have been diverted, as the bridge remains stuck in the open position. Authorities say the bridge got stuck after opening up to allow a large ship to pass through.
