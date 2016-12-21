This picture shows the wreck on the westbound side of Hwy 90
Westbound Highway 90 in Gulfport has reopened. An accident near Thornton Avenue shut down the two westbound lanes for about an hour, It forced police to temporarily close the westbound lanes.
