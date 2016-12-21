Southern Rail offers funds for rail p...

Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. Can service be far behind?

There are 1 comment on the Sunherald.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. Can service be far behind?.

Officials from the Southern Rail Commission announced Monday more than $2.4 million in improvements to passenger platforms and depots in Biloxi, Pascagoula, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis in an effort to bring a passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Biloxi - $497,000 for passenger rail platform and pedestrian access connecting to transit station nearby.

Trainfoamer

Pelham, AL

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Even if it does come back its very unlikely to stop in every single small town. For instance Gulfport and Biloxi are way too close for it to be worthwhile to put stops in both towns. Bay St. Louis is too small a stop. Pascagoula MAY get a stop but even then there really isn't any reason to go to Pascagoula. Shipyard travel perhaps?

Not many people ride Amtrak anyway. I've rode it several times between New Orleans and San Antonio and back and after Houston it really dies out. Nobody rides it....

Its more a novelty thing than a serious way to travel. Flying and buses are quicker and about the same cost....
Gulfport, MS

