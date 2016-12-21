Return of passenger train service would bring a nice economic boost
Passenger train service is moving a little closer to reality now with federal grants of $1.1 million announced for passenger stations in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis. An Amtrak study suggests more than 150,000 passengers may use the passenger service between Orlando and New Orleans with stops in South Mississippi.
