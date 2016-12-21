Personnel File for December 25
Firefighters Mark A. Collins Jr. and Jacob H. Mullins of the Moss Point Fire Department graduated from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Carlos Bell was appointed by Harrison County and the city of Gulfport to serve on the Board of Trustees at Memorial Hospital.
