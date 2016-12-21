Hundreds of volunteers helping pack p...

Hundreds of volunteers helping pack plates for the less fortunate

Although millions will receive gifts and enjoy a festive dinner with the family, some are less fortunate and may not even be able to have a meal on Christmas Day. Hundreds of volunteers are changing that through the Feed the Needy program.

