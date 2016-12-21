Hollywood donates to Steel Magnolias
Representatives from Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast last Wednesday presented a $9,596 donation to the Central Mississippi Steel Magnolias Affiliate of Susan G. Komen Foundation. Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast VP of Operations Susan Foster said "100 percent" of employees participated in the 3rd annual Race for the Cure Mississippi Gulf Coast events held at the casino.
