Hattiesburg mayor, council member salaries increased

City council members voted 3-2 Tuesday to increase the mayor's pay by about 34.3 percent and council member pay by about 68.7 percent for the 2017-2021 term . With the change, the mayor's salary will be increased from $81,890 to $110,000, and council member salaries will be increased from just under $16,000 to $27,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.