Gulfport man killed in Thursday wreck in West Point
A Thursday morning automobile accident on Highway 45 South in West Point lead to the death of a 48-year-old Gulfport man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter said the man, whose name was not released at the request of the family, was traveling north on Highway 45 in a 2006 Dodge pickup about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
