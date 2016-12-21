Gulfport man killed in Thursday wreck...

Gulfport man killed in Thursday wreck in West Point

Thursday Dec 22

A Thursday morning automobile accident on Highway 45 South in West Point lead to the death of a 48-year-old Gulfport man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter said the man, whose name was not released at the request of the family, was traveling north on Highway 45 in a 2006 Dodge pickup about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

