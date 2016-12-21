Former police captain alleges fraud, misappropriation of funds in Gautier Police Department
A storm is brewing in Gautier after a former police captain alleges corruption has taken place in the city and police department in a federal lawsuit filed in Gulfport on Thursday. The lawsuit also calls for citizens of Gautier and Jackson County to join the lawsuit to recover what was described as "misappropriated" tax dollars.
