Former casino owner elected president...

Former casino owner elected president is just one of the industrya s 2016 wins

Tuesday Dec 20

Donald Trump's 1993 tour of Marine Life in Gulfport, Miss., culminated with a photo-op kiss from a sea lion. Marine Life director Moby Solangi led the tour for Donald Trump in July 1993 when he was entertaining the idea of building a casino in Gulfport.

