Coasta s free TV station adds international news network
Ocean 7, the new television station in Ocean Springs, is now carrying 24/7 international news from Paris on one of its sub-channels, and the response has been good. Owner Edward Saint Pe' told the Sun Herald the station now offers news from France 24, sort of France's BBC, 24 hours a day over the air to anyone with an antenna along the Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Black animal buster
|10
|Biloxi black beach (May '15)
|Wed
|WHITE SPRING BREAK
|9
|Pants-Down Spanking??? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Bare Butt Buster
|11
|Hard Rock harassment and profiling against cust...
|Wed
|Hard Rock Harrasser
|3
|coning out of the closet
|Wed
|Timothy Sartin
|1
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Dec 23
|Mad as hell
|138
|Thinking of moving
|Dec 22
|Arkansas folks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC