Coasta s free TV station adds international news network

13 hrs ago

Ocean 7, the new television station in Ocean Springs, is now carrying 24/7 international news from Paris on one of its sub-channels, and the response has been good. Owner Edward Saint Pe' told the Sun Herald the station now offers news from France 24, sort of France's BBC, 24 hours a day over the air to anyone with an antenna along the Coast.

