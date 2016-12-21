Coast homeless receive a Christmas surprise
Shepherd of the Gulf members went into homeless camps in Biloxi and Gulfport Monday afternoon to distribute gifts to those with the greatest needs. It's called Campers Christmas, and it was started by Shepherd of the Gulf Executive Director, Lynda Favre, years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Mad as hell
|138
|Thinking of moving
|Thu
|Arkansas folks
|1
|oyster shucking
|Thu
|new
|1
|Southern Rail offers funds for rail platforms. ...
|Dec 20
|Trainfoamer
|1
|Upieceof shitrepoopeople
|Dec 19
|ExploitativeHoney...
|2
|Clyde William Lawrence DEAD BEAT DAD (May '12)
|Dec 19
|Eight
|20
|Judy Soga
|Dec 16
|Samantha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC