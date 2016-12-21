Authorities warned of potential threa...

Authorities warned of potential threat from man with sawed-off shotgun

Gulfport police issued a safety alert for South Mississippi law enforcement officers Monday after receiving a call about a man apparently angry with authorities and possibly riding around in a red car carrying a sawed-off shotgun, Gulfport Deputy Chief Chris Loposser said Monday. "Apparently, we received a phone call about a guy making some threatening remarks about law enforcement," Loposser said.

