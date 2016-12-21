3 killed on Mississippi roadways duri...

3 killed on Mississippi roadways during Christmas holiday

Tuesday

Three people died on Mississippi roadways over the Christmas holiday. One involved a pedestrian who was struck on US 78 in Desoto County.

