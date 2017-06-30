With 'War Eagle!' chants, Auburn and ...

With 'War Eagle!' chants, Auburn and Gulf Shores move forward on coastal school

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Alabama Live

Ground was broken on Friday, June 30, 2017, on a $12.5 million Auburn University educational complex in Gulf Shores, Ala. The complex will be under construction for the next 11 months, and has a targeted Aug. 1, 2018, opening.

