With 'War Eagle!' chants, Auburn and Gulf Shores move forward on coastal school
Ground was broken on Friday, June 30, 2017, on a $12.5 million Auburn University educational complex in Gulf Shores, Ala. The complex will be under construction for the next 11 months, and has a targeted Aug. 1, 2018, opening.
