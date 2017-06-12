What's new at the beach: BBQ joint, o...

What's new at the beach: BBQ joint, oyster shack, steak house, burger place open

Wednesday Jun 14

One of the most anticipated restaurants to open in recent weeks is Big Mike's Steakhouse along Canal Road in Orange Beach. Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are welcoming four new eateries to the beaches of Alabama for the start of the high season.

Gulf Shores, AL

