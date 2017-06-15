Tropical Storm Cindy brings threats from flooding, possible tornadoes
Tornadoes remain possible and flooding is a reality Thursday for coastal counties as Tropical Storm Cindy's impact continues to be felt on the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Cindy made landfill in Louisiana and was moving north at 12 miles per hour.
