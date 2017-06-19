These Are the Best Bushwackers in the...

These Are the Best Bushwackers in the South

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Southern Living

The South is known for a variety of tasty culinary creations, like fried green tomatoes and biscuits with gravy, but when it comes to the best drinks below the Mason-Dixon, it's hard to beat the Bushwacker. Best described as the ultimate adult milkshake, the icy treat usually contains dark Rum, Kahlua, Cream of Coconut, and some form of milk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... 1 hr gumpyxx 7
fortis college Mon Joe Daniels 2
Nyg Ghurs Mon Joe Daniels 2
Dumping in Negro Creek Sun Whitey Mann 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Robert Craft as Mayor? Jun 14 donna 1
heroin (Jun '14) Jun 14 cheesedad 62
Place to park an RV Jun 13 Mary_G 7
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Baldwin County was issued at June 20 at 9:57AM CDT

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC