'Stranger' roads lead Glennellen Ande...

'Stranger' roads lead Glennellen Anderson home for Pensacon

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: World News Report

For Glennellen Anderson, growing up in the Pensacola area proved to be great preparation for portraying a citizen of Hawkins, Indiana. Hawkins is the name of the fictional town in the smash hit Netflix series, "Stranger Things."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Tue gumpyxx 7
fortis college Jun 19 Joe Daniels 2
Nyg Ghurs Jun 19 Joe Daniels 2
Dumping in Negro Creek Jun 18 Whitey Mann 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Robert Craft as Mayor? Jun 14 donna 1
heroin (Jun '14) Jun 14 cheesedad 62
Place to park an RV Jun 13 Mary_G 7
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Baldwin County was issued at June 21 at 9:20AM CDT

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC