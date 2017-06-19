Shark videoed around swimmers in Gulf...

Shark videoed around swimmers in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A hungry shark made for some tense moments on the beach in Gulf Shores, Ala., Friday. Kayla Blanks of Birmingham, Ala., captured footage of the large fish chasing bait into the shallows in an area where people were swimming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fortis college 12 hr Joe Daniels 2
Nyg Ghurs 12 hr Joe Daniels 2
Dumping in Negro Creek Sun Whitey Mann 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Robert Craft as Mayor? Jun 14 donna 1
heroin (Jun '14) Jun 14 cheesedad 62
Place to park an RV Jun 13 Mary_G 7
things to do Jun 10 President Bill Cl... 17
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC