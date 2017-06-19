Shark videoed around swimmers in Gulf Shores, Ala.
A hungry shark made for some tense moments on the beach in Gulf Shores, Ala., Friday. Kayla Blanks of Birmingham, Ala., captured footage of the large fish chasing bait into the shallows in an area where people were swimming.
