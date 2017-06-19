Man shot to death at a gas station in...

Man shot to death at a gas station in Gulf Shores, police say

13 hrs ago

A man was found shot to death at a gas station in the Gulf Shores area on Monday morning, according to the Gulf Shores Police Department. Gulf Shores PD Spokesman Jason Woodruff said that the incident occurred a little after 8:00 a.m. at the Clark Exxon located at 3690 Gulf Shores Parkway.

