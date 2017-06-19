Latest beach update: Gulf remains clo...

Latest beach update: Gulf remains closed to public in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Destin, Panama City

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Alabama Live

Double red flags - signifying people should stay out of the water - remain in place along the Gulf Coast. Double red flags - signifying people should stay out of the water - remain in place along the Gulf Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heroin (Jun '14) Thu Ooo 63
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 20 gumpyxx 7
fortis college Jun 19 Joe Daniels 2
Nyg Ghurs Jun 19 Joe Daniels 2
Dumping in Negro Creek Jun 18 Whitey Mann 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Robert Craft as Mayor? Jun 14 donna 1
Place to park an RV Jun 13 Mary_G 7
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Baldwin County was issued at June 23 at 11:11AM CDT

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC