Gulf's 60,000-year-old underwater forest spills its secrets in new documentary

Due south of Gulf Shores, some 60 feet underwater in the Gulf of Mexico, is a wholly unique relic of our planet's past. The ancient cypress forest is about 60,000 years old, says a team of scientists who have studied it, and the only known site where a coastal ice age forest this old has been preserved in place, with thousands of trees still rooted in the dirt they were growing in millennia ago.

