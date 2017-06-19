Federal red snapper season extended f...

Federal red snapper season extended for first time in years: 'Huge victory for fishermen'

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Alabama Live

For the first time in a decade, federal authorities and the five Gulf states agreed on Wednesday to align their recreational red snapper seasons. The move allows for an extended season in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

