Birmingham startup Pointz offers new take on customer loyalty
Andrew Petrovics founded Pointz, an Innovation Depot company that has an app that collects data for small businesses to give rewards to customers. Petrovics poses in the Velocity Accelerator space on Monday, June 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing swimmer Eric Pye still not located; sea... (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Christy Pye -Weaver
|4
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Sickafanddying
|56
|Jade Kirsten Young
|Jun 5
|goaway88
|2
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Place to park an RV
|Jun 1
|Dean Gillberry
|4
|Dairy Queen on windmill ridge road
|Jun 1
|Presslee
|1
|Raferty
|May 30
|Herb Utsmells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC