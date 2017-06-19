Beachgoer catches video of shark near beach in Gulf Shores
Kayla Blanks witnessed a shark swimming in shallow waters as it followed a fish near the beach in Gulf Shores, Ala. The beachgoers spotted the shark while other people were still in the water.
