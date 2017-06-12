Baldwin County schools set new plan f...

Baldwin County schools set new plan for giant construction effort

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Alabama Live

The school system in Alabama's fastest-growing county is moving forward on a short-term loan that could support a major school-building program. The Baldwin County school system is asking the County Commission to endorse a financial agreement that would establish a four-year, $60 million loan to underpin building projects throughout the county.

