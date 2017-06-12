6 Things You Need To Know About Magnolia Springs, Alabama
Magnolia Springs, Alabama, is tucked away on the Magnolia River in South Alabama. Even though it's known by some as a pass-through town on the way to Gulf Shores , Magnolia Springs has its own heart, with stories that date back to its settlement as a Spanish land grant in 1800.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heroin (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|cheesedad
|62
|Place to park an RV
|Tue
|Mary_G
|7
|things to do
|Jun 10
|President Bill Cl...
|17
|Missing swimmer Eric Pye still not located; sea... (Jul '12)
|Jun 6
|Christy Pye -Weaver
|4
|Jade Kirsten Young
|Jun 5
|goaway88
|2
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Dairy Queen on windmill ridge road
|Jun 1
|Presslee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC