6 Things You Need To Know About Magno...

6 Things You Need To Know About Magnolia Springs, Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Southern Living

Magnolia Springs, Alabama, is tucked away on the Magnolia River in South Alabama. Even though it's known by some as a pass-through town on the way to Gulf Shores , Magnolia Springs has its own heart, with stories that date back to its settlement as a Spanish land grant in 1800.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heroin (Jun '14) 1 hr cheesedad 62
Place to park an RV Tue Mary_G 7
things to do Jun 10 President Bill Cl... 17
News Missing swimmer Eric Pye still not located; sea... (Jul '12) Jun 6 Christy Pye -Weaver 4
Jade Kirsten Young Jun 5 goaway88 2
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 2 Real statistics 6
Dairy Queen on windmill ridge road Jun 1 Presslee 1
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC