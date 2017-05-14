What you get for around $245,000 in Gulf Shores, Montgomery and Mentone
A beach house, a historic Tudor-style home and a cabin with gorgeous views, all for around the same price. This is what you get for around $245,000 in Gulf Shores, Montgomery and Mentone.
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|almeltzer
|2
|68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07)
|Tue
|ridge runner
|120
|things to do
|Tue
|Rueben Mahnutz
|9
|owa theme park
|May 5
|EconProf
|3
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|Apr 25
|Leaf Skye
|20
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 22
|Erick Lee Purkhiser
|39
|hanging on after divorce (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Big Dave
|13
