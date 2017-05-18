Watch Franz Ferdinand Debut New Lineup At Hangout Fest
Franz Ferdinand have added two new members since the departure of founding guitarist Nick McCarthy last year, and the Scottish rockers debuted their new lineup today at Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, AL.
Read more at Stereogum.
