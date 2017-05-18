TuneIn Launches Series Of Music Festival Streaming Audio Channels
TUNEIN is partnering with AEG/GOLDENVOICE and other promoters and brands to establish dedicated stand-alone online radio channels for several major music festivals this season. Among the festivals to be featured on the hosted, curated channels will be HANGOUT MUSIC FEST, MOVEMENT DETROIT ON RED BULL RADIO, FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL, NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL, OUTSIDE LANDS MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL, and BUMBERSHOOT MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|things to do
|Thu
|EconProf
|12
|owa theme park
|May 16
|gumpyxx
|6
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|May 15
|ThomasA
|29
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Truth
|28
|Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16)
|May 10
|almeltzer
|2
|68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07)
|May 9
|ridge runner
|120
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC