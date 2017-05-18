TuneIn Launches Series Of Music Festival Streaming Audio Channels

TUNEIN is partnering with AEG/GOLDENVOICE and other promoters and brands to establish dedicated stand-alone online radio channels for several major music festivals this season. Among the festivals to be featured on the hosted, curated channels will be HANGOUT MUSIC FEST, MOVEMENT DETROIT ON RED BULL RADIO, FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL, NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL, OUTSIDE LANDS MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL, and BUMBERSHOOT MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL.

