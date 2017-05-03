That's a wrap? Repeal of Alabama's film tax credit on hiatus
Legislation to repeal the Alabama film tax credit is in development limbo - to borrow an industry phrase - after its sponsor said Monday he doesn't want a public airing on it this year. Rep. Phil Williams, R-Huntsville, said that HB554 is on hiatus and won't be heard before the House Ways and Means Education Committee this week as originally planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Gulf Shores Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|owa theme park
|Tue
|gumpyxx
|2
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|Apr 25
|Leaf Skye
|20
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 22
|Erick Lee Purkhiser
|39
|hanging on after divorce (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Big Dave
|13
|One Thousand Robots
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07)
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|119
|The Island's ONLY Show! Brandon Styles at LIVE ...
|Apr 12
|EconProf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulf Shores Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC