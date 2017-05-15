Suspect arrested in fatal hit & run, Candlelight vigil planned for victim

Suspect arrested in fatal hit & run, ...

The suspect in a fatal hit and run accident in the Gulf Shores area on Sunday night has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. The Gulf Shores Police Department took David Justin Todd, 40, of Gulf Shores into custody on Monday in connection with the death of 26-year-old Aubrey Coggins of Foley, Alabama.

