Student athlete dies in drowning accident in Gulf Shores
Authorities reported that Tyler Deshon Carter, 19, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, was pulled from the water by lifeguards in Gulf Shores on Wednesday . A 19-year-old sophomore student from Point Park University died on Wednesday afternoon after drowning in Gulf Shores earlier that day.
