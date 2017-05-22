Preview Major Lazer, Travis Scott & Quavo's New Collaboration "Know No Better"

Diplo has debuted another star-studded collaboration from Major Lazer . Titled "Know No Better," the track features Travis Scott , Migos rapper Quavo , Starrah and former Fifth Harmony songstress Camila Cabello over a club- and radio-ready production from the Major Lazer trio of Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire.

