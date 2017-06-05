Point Park student-athlete drowns at ...

Point Park student-athlete drowns at Gulf Shores beach

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Carter was a history major at Point Park University, as well as a member of the track and field team. Carter was ranked No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing swimmer Eric Pye still not located; sea... (Jul '12) 20 hr Christy Pye -Weaver 4
heroin (Jun '14) Tue Sickafanddying 56
Jade Kirsten Young Mon goaway88 2
News Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to... Jun 2 Real statistics 6
Place to park an RV Jun 1 Dean Gillberry 4
Dairy Queen on windmill ridge road Jun 1 Presslee 1
Raferty May 30 Herb Utsmells 3
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Baldwin County was issued at June 07 at 11:40AM CDT

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC