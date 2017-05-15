Our favorite Hangout Fest photos through the years

Downtown Gulf Shores is buzzing excitement, and with the sound of construction crews building stages and altering the very landscape of Gulf Shores Public Beach as organizers gets ready for The Hangout Fest this weekend, May 19 -- 21. By Friday morning, tens of thousands of fans from all over the country will pack the sands of Gulf Shores for three days of music on multiple stages. Music will be hear west in Gulf Shores and along Gulf Shores Parkway for four days and nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.