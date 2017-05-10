Make some 'Gumbo Love' in your own ki...

Make some 'Gumbo Love' in your own kitchen with these recipes from Lucy Buffett

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Alabama Live

Lucy Buffett's new cookbook, "Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life," hits stores today, May 9, 2017. Lucy Buffett - a Mobile native, the little sister of Jimmy Buffett and the owner of two LuLu's restaurants in Gulf Shores, Ala., and Destin, Fla., with a third on the way in Myrtle Beach, S.C. - describes her new cookbook as "a love letter to the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulf Shores Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth (Oct '16) 1 hr Truth 28
The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits Thu EconProf 22
News Proposal to house illegal immigrant children in... (Jun '16) May 10 almeltzer 2
68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07) May 9 ridge runner 120
things to do May 9 Rueben Mahnutz 9
owa theme park May 5 EconProf 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 22 Erick Lee Purkhiser 39
See all Gulf Shores Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulf Shores Forum Now

Gulf Shores Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulf Shores Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Gulf Shores, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC