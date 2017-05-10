Make some 'Gumbo Love' in your own kitchen with these recipes from Lucy Buffett

Lucy Buffett's new cookbook, "Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life," hits stores today, May 9, 2017. Lucy Buffett - a Mobile native, the little sister of Jimmy Buffett and the owner of two LuLu's restaurants in Gulf Shores, Ala., and Destin, Fla., with a third on the way in Myrtle Beach, S.C. - describes her new cookbook as "a love letter to the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico."

