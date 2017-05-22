Madut, Craft qualify for NAIA ChampionshipsCumberland senior Garang...
Cumberland senior Garang Madut and freshman Danielle Craft were named as qualifiers for the NAIA Track and Field Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala., on May 25 27, as announced this past Friday by the national office. Madut qualified for the men's marathon earlier this spring and the Nashville native will race at 6 a.m. Saturday.
